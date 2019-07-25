Warwick Folk Festival to kick off 40th birthday celebrations

Today (Thursday) will see the start of the 40th annual Warwick Folk Festival.

The festival, which takes place at Warwick School and in Warwick town centre, will feature Billy Bragg and other leading names including Skerryvore, Karan Casey, Calan, Will Pound and Eddy Jay, Breabach, O’Hooley and Tidow and Nancy Kerr.

This year the festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, has a new site layout with improved access to all areas of the grounds and the introduction of a new festival village including craft, food and drink stalls plus a mini beer festival tent. Visitors can also enjoy the return of the festival marquee and swimming pool.

There will also be several wellbeing areas on-site and at the Unitarian Chapel, where experts will provide free help and advice in areas such as dementia care, Tai Chi and community building.

In addition to all the headline acts, visitors can enjoy a programme of ceilidhs, concerts, sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full on gigs. In the town centre there will be a vast array of colourful dance displays, pub music sessions and open-air concerts.

Top left show Morris dancers in Warwick town centre in 2017, right shows Billy Bragg (photo by Murdo McLeod) and bottom left shows Breabach (photo submitted).

Dick Dixon, Festival Director said, "Come along and soak up the atmosphere, sit in the beer tent, join in with the sessions, shop in the craft stalls, learn a new skill, taste street food, or simply relax with friends in the wine and cocktail bar. Whatever you enjoy doing, you can be guaranteed that the Festival has something for everyone”.

Billy Bragg will be headlining Thursday's line-up at 9pm.

Saturday will see the traditional parade coming through the town centre at 3pm showcasing Morris Teams and Ceilidh bands from around the country.

There is also a short procession from St Mary's Church following the service Sunday morning.

Saturday will also see the annual 'Party on Smith Street' where independent businesses, cafes and restaurants join in the folk festival celebrations with craft stalls, street food, entertainers and more.

Tickets can be still booked online. For more information click here