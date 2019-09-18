Warwick Dragon Boat Race to raise money for Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children's Hospital on Sunday

Warwick Avon Rotary Club will hold its annual Dragon Boat Race hosted by the Warwick Boat Centre on the River Avon at St Nicholas Park on Sunday (September 22).

The colourful and spectacular race, including 26 teams of 16 rowers and a drummer will be held to raise money for the Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Warwick Dragon Boat Race

There will be a barbecue and other riverside activities to make it a fun day for all the family.

The races will start at 10am.

For more information visit the Warwick Avon Rotary Club Facebook page https://fbme/WarwickAvonRotary or call 07966 951234.

Warwick Dragon Boat Race

Warwick Dragon Boat Race