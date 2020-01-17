Warwick district residents aged over 50 encouraged to sign up to 'one million steps challenge'

Residents in the Warwick district who are aged 50 and over are being encouraged to sign up to the 'one million steps challenge'.

Just Get Active is calling on residents to download a free walking sports session voucher to use at participating Everyone Active centres via ‘My Just Get Active’, it’s new, free Just walking sports activity tracker and join its 'one million steps walking sports challenge'.

The challenge is taking place across Warwickshire and the surrounding areas from January through to April.

Over-50s are encouraged to up their step count by participating in walking sports – gentler versions of traditional running sports like football and hockey.

Once the collective goal of one million steps is reached, Just Get Active will award Think Active, the Active Partnership for Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire, with £5,000 to support walking sports clubs in the region.

Natalie Carroll from Leamington has been inspired to start her own walking hockey group, encouraging over-50s to join the friendly community and try a new hobby.

She said: “I loved hockey when I was younger and thought those days were over. I never thought I’d recapture those days of playing, feeling part of a team and socialising together afterwards. But I picked it up again later in life and really want to let others have that chance too – it’s brilliant. What better time than the new year?

“The leisure centre I work at were keen to find someone to run a walking hockey session. I just thought “yes!” I’m really excited to get started and see what the future holds. For me, it’s all about the community.

"I want to offer something for everyone, no matter their age, fitness or ability. I’m passionate about helping the older generation – and I know walking hockey will make such a difference.”

Throughout the challenge, John Inverdale, broadcaster and walking sports ambassador, will surprise participants with a guest appearance at their team’s regular session. He will present walking sports stars with special awards for participating, from someone who has racked up a great step count, to the person who has introduced the most friends to their local group.

John said: “I’d love to come and surprise people who have joined in. So, I’m calling on the people of Warwickshire and the surrounding areas to rise to the challenge: one million steps by April. If all of us band together, it’s totally achievable. We’ve got this, Warwickshire.”

To qualify for a free walking sports session and to find out more go to: https://www.justgetactive.co.uk/get-involved/my-just-get-active/