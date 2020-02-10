Warwick district pupils compete in 'youth speaks' competition

Pupils from schools across the Warwick district recently competed in a 'youth speaks' competition.

On February 6 Northgate Methodist Church in Warwick hosted the annual “youth speaks” competition organised by the Rotary Clubs of Warwick, Southam 2000 and Leamington Spa Regency, to give local young people a chance to demonstrate their public speaking skills.

Intermediate winners from Kingsley School with Leamington Spa Regency President Caroline Stanton.'The team were Millie Taylor, Sophie Heelis and Darcey Rogers. Photo supplied

This year, 18 pupils competed in teams from Kingsley School, Myton School, Warwick School, Southam College and Princethorpe College.

Teams competed in two classes; -Intermediates (aged 11 to 13) and Seniors (aged 14 to 17), with prizes going to the winning team, and an opportunity to compete in the West Midlands regional competition.

In past years Warwick teams have even reached the national finals.

This annual event gives young people a chance to voice their opinions on topics they feel strongly about and demands significant research, knowledge and the confidence to present arguments clearly and concisely.

Senior winners from Myton School with Warwick Mayor, Cllr Neale Murphy.'The team were Thomas White, Abbie Thacker and Charlie Gutteridge. Photo supplied

The event was hosted by the President of the Rotary Club of Warwick, David Brain, Southam 2000 President Annette Jackson, and Leamington Spa Regency President Caroline Stanton, and was also attended by Warwick Mayor Cllr Neale Murphy, parents and colleagues.

Head judge Jon Wassall, commented that all the teams were “winners” in that learning how to speak in public would give everyone an advantage in life being able to make themselves heard.

The Intermediate class was won by a team from Kingsley school which debated “Veganism is a fad” and the damage caused by de-forestation. They were presented with certificates by President Caroline Stanton.

The Senior class was won by a team from Myton School which discussed “Your holiday does more harm than good” comparing the damage caused to the environment to the beneficial effects on our health.

Both winning teams will go forward to the Regional Finals held on Saturday at Myton School.