Warwick district personal trainer celebrates hitting fundraising target for the 'toughest footrace on earth'

A mum-of-two,who runs a personal training business in the Warwick district, is celebrating hitting her fundraising target for the 'toughest footrace on earth'.

Lauren Gregory, who runs Lauren Gregory Fitness, will be taking on the mammoth task of the Marathon Des Sables next year.

Lauren Gregory with the Mayor of Leamington Bill Gifford at the fundraising gala at the Pump Rooms in Leamington. Photo by Sarah Miners

Lauren, who also founded the running group Run Like A Girl (RLAG), will face a 250km journey across the Sahara Desert over seven days for what is described as the 'toughest footrace on earth'.

After getting a charity place with Hope For Children, Lauren was faced with raising £8,000 and to help her reach her target Lauren organised a fundraising gala at the Pump Rooms in Leamington, which took place on November 23.

Lauren said: "It was a huge success, more so than I could have imagined.

"We raised £7,200 on the night, which was £3,000 more than I was hoping for so it was a really lovely surprise.

Lauren Gregory will be taking on the Marathon Des Sables for Hope For Children. Photo submitted

"Overall, thanks to the event and money that I had raised prior, I have now hit my fundraising target.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who not only attended on the night but to those who were so generous and bought raffle tickets, bid in the auction and to those who donated to the fundraising account.

"So many local businesses donated auction and raffle prizes so a big thank you goes to them.

"The Warwickshire Gin Company sponsored the event for me and they were a huge support in the planning of the event so a huge thank you goes to them.

"I also want to thank Titine Lavoix, Angus Baskerville, Paulo’s Hoodoo Jukebox for the entertainment on the night, Sarah Miners who was the photographer and Just Inspire, who are the caterers and events management for the Pump Rooms.

"It has been a huge effort and the outcome has been even bigger than I could have imagined, which I am so grateful for."

Now that Lauren has met her £8,000 target she will be concentrating on her training She said: "Now the fundraising target is met I can focus on my training for the event in April 2020.

"I started training in November and my coach is really cracking the whip now.

"People can still donate to the fundraising account. I keep thinking that getting to £10,000 would be a nice round figure to give the charity."

To donate go to: https://mds2020.everydayhero.com/uk/lauren-s-next-adventure-marathon-des-sables