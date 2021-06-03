Warwick District Foodbank's new warehhouse and office space in Leamington will allow it to reach vulnerable people more easily

Warwick District Foodbank which serves people in and around Leaminton, Warwick and Kenilworth will now be able to reach vulnerable people more easily after it moved its operations to a new warehouse and office.

The foodbank is already moving its stocks of food into its new warehouse at Trident Business Centre in Leamington after law firm Wright Hassall negotiated a five-year lease on the premises for the organisation free of charge.

David Witham, chair of trustees at Warwick District Foodbank, said: “When the pandemic started, we had food stored all over the district, which made us less efficient.

David Witham, chair of trustees at Warwick District Foodbank, (left) with Kylie Cooper, Senior Associate in Commercial Real Estate at Wright Hassall, outside Warwick District Foodbank’s new premises at Trident Business Centre.

“And as time went on during the first lockdown, we received more and more donations.

"We were very thankful to the public, but we found it difficult to find a suitable space for all the food.

“We started looking for premises in the autumn of 2020, and although the space at the Trident Business Centre wasn’t the cheapest, it was very well suited to our needs.

“We knew Wright Hassall was a well-regarded law firm in the area, and we were delighted when they donated their services to us for free.

“The lease was negotiated very quickly, and we’re hoping to start working there by the end of May.

“In an ideal world, we hope we won’t need to operate the foodbank after our lease expires, but the unit will help us reach vulnerable people in Warwick District much more quickly.

"We have to thank Wright Hassall for their excellent service and their generosity in providing their services for free.”

Warwick District Foodbank is one of four charities Wright Hassall is supporting as part of its bid to raise £17,500 to split between them to mark its 175th anniversary.

It is also raising funds for Tiny Tim’s Children’s Centre, Helping Hands Community Project, and Warwickshire Young Carers this year.

Kylie Cooper, Senior Associate in Commercial Real Estate at Wright Hassall, said: “The pandemic put a lot of pressure on the foodbank through increased demand and having to process more donations, so for it to have a bigger space will really help it operate more efficiently.

“And it’s also been tough for charities like Warwick District Foodbank to raise money over the last 12 months with many fundraising events cancelled.

“We’re very happy to have negotiated a five-year lease for the foodbank, and we hope it will serve them well in the coming months and years.”