Warwick Court Leet celebrates summer beer festival fundraising total

The Warwick Court Leet is celebrating the amount raised at their summer beer festival.

More than 50 volunteers recently attended a special meeting to celebrate the outcome of the 2019 Warwick Court Leet Beer, Cider and Music Festival.

At the meeting it was announced that the event raised £17,500.

So far £10,000 of that amount has already been transferred to the grants account awaiting distribution to those charitable / good causes who have or will be submitting successful bids.

A further sum will then be transferred to the grants account in the New Year.

This year's festival was held at a new venue in Pageant Gardens behind the Court House and proved to be a success.

John Atkinson 2018/19 Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet with a group of volunteers waiting to open the bar at this years festival. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Festival Organiser Alan Lettis said: “Everyone who helps plan, run and work at the festival are volunteers and give their time freely.

"Many of these are not actual members of Warwick Court Leet. Without them and the generous support of sponsors we would not achieve this level of success.”

In the past couple of years The Court Leet has awarded nearly £28,000 of grants.

Causes supported include: a Sharp Minds Project for Young People First, Safeline, Community Afternoon Tea and supporting three youngsters from Second Warwick Sea Scouts who were selected to represent Warwickshire at the World Scout Jamboree.

In addition, a special grant was awarded to Warwick Folk Festival for a commemorative booklet celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

Applications are invited from local charities and good causes within the town and details can be found at https://www.warwick-courtleet.co.uk/grants