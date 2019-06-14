Warwick Corp of Drums to celebrate 40th anniversary

The Warwick Corps of Drums will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary next week.

Warwick Corps of Drums (Warwick Girls Marching Band) was formed in 1979 by Ron Everett.

Ron put a great deal of his life into making the band a success and providing a fun and educational hobby for young girls in the area. Over the years thousands of young women have performed in the band.

Prestigious performances of the band include The Queen’s Jubilee Parade in The Mall, Silverstone F1 Grand Prix and leading the Disney Parade at Euro Disney.

Over the years the marching band competed at many contests in the British Youth Band Association (BYBA) and won many section awards and class winners, including trophies for ‘the most entertaining band’.

The Warwick Corp of Drums (Warwick Girls Marching Band) in 2002. Photo submitted.

Ron became the life president when Carly March took over as corps director. The current director is John Morton.

Ron died in March but had started the preparations for the 40th anniversary reunion including a commemorative performance in the town.

A spokesperson said: “It would be wonderful for as many past members and supporters as possible to join us in the celebrations of Warwick Corps of Drums achievements and pay tribute to Ron’s legacy.”

The current Warwick Corp of Drums band. Photo submitted.

Past members and supporters are being invited along to celebrate the 40 years.

The schedule for the day include performances in Market Place at 1pm, Warwick mayor, Neale Murphy officially opening the newly refurbished headquarters at the Westend Centre in Hampton Road as well as evening celebrations with band ‘Chain of Fools’ from 7pm.

A selection of memorabilia will also be on display showcasing the Warwick Corps of Drums history and achievements.

There is a ticket charge of £5 for the evening event and for tickets call: 01926 490444 or email: wcd40@hotmail.com.

The Warwick Corps of Drums (Warwick Girls Marching Band) in the 1980s. Photo submitted.

The Warwick Corp of Drums 30th anniversary reunion. Photo submitted.

The Warwick Corp of Drums (Warwick Girls Marching Band) Photo submitted.