Warwick Corp of Drums celebrates 40th anniversary and opening of refurbished headquarters

The Warwick Corp of Drums celebrated its 40th anniversary and the opening of its newly refurbished headquarters last weekend

On June 22, celebrations began with music performances on the Shire Hall steps in Warwick by three bands; the 1980s/90s era, 1990s/2000s era and current members of the Warwick Corps of Drums.

The celebrations continued back at the band headquarter, the Westend Centre, and carried on into the evening with band ‘Chain of Fools’. Past members and lifetime supporters of the band turned out for the reunion.

A selection of memorabilia including trophies, props and costumes were displayed showcasing the band’s history.

The Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy officially opened the newly refurbished Westend centre. The main hall in the centre was dedicated to the late Ron Everett as ‘The Ron Everett Suite’ and was opened by Ron’s three children.

Ron formed Warwick Corps of Drums (Warwick Girls Marching Band) in 1979 and put a great deal of his life into making the band a success and providing a fun and educational hobby for young girls in the area.

The Warwick Corp of Drums celebrated their 40th Anniversary at the weekend. Photo by Liam Brooks, Ron Everett's grandson.

Ron became the life president when Carly March took over as corps director. The current director is John Morton.

Ron died in March but had started the preparations for the 40th anniversary reunion.

Ellie Brooks, Ron Everett’s granddaughter, said: “Thank you to all who attended the reunion, it was a wonderful day and a true testament to the positive impact of Warwick Corps of Drums’ achievements.

“It was an honour to witness the commitment and dedication of past and present members, lifetime supporters, families and friends that travelled near and far to commemorate the past 40 years.

The opening of the Westend Centre. Photo by Liam Brooks (Ron's grandson).

"This great achievement has provided a lifetime of memories and friendships.”

Becky Capers, past member of the Warwick Corp of Drums said: "We all were just having fun... and now we have a lifetime of memories. Doesn't matter how long we have been apart, it's like we all were playing music together yesterday."

Past member Louise Blissett said: "I travelled all the way from Cambridgeshire to take part in the 40th Anniversary celebrations. I fully enjoyed playing my trumpet and playing old tunes.

"The day was absolutely amazing and was proud to be part of it all and Ron would have been ever so proud of us all.

"I share a lot of memories over the years of banding and made life time friends."

Warwick Corps of Drums is open to children aged six upwards. They meet every Wednesday 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The newly refurbished Westend Centre is also available for room hire with catering facilities if required. Contact 01926 490444 for more information