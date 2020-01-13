Warwick community to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

The community in Warwick is being urged to join a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day this month.

Every year the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) encourages remembrance of genocides around the world. The theme for this year's event is 'Standing Together'.

Holocaust Memorial Day in 2019. Photo submitted by Warwick Town Council.

Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, and the millions of people killed under Nazi Persecution and in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

This year's memorial day on January 27 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

Warwick will be one of the many places across the world marking the day.

Dave Sternberg, a Warwick resident, said: "It's so pleasing that a town like Warwick, through its Mayor, marks this event every year.

"This year, as always, we remind ourselves of the terrible things that happen when intolerance and prejudice are not stood up to.

"It is important to remain vigilant and civilised and let our children and young people think about some of the awful things that have happened in the past so as to ensure they don't happen in the future."

This year the annual Mayor of Warwick’s Holocaust Memorial Day event will take place the war memorial in Church Street at 11am on Monday January 27.

There will be a short 25 minute service and readings. Local schools will also be involved.

As well as the service in Warwick a small exhibition is also being planned in the week of the event at the tourist information centre, in the Court House in Jury Street, with information on the Holocaust and other genocides. The event and exhibition are open to all.

For the memorial day service those attending are being advised to wrap up warm.