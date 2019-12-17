Warwick community rallies behind annual Christmas appeal

The community in Warwick has once again rallied behind a Christmas appeal to help those in need.

Every Christmas the Warwick Lions Club appeals to residents for donations of tinned food, which they are then asked to place outside on a certain day for collection by volunteer club members.

This year the collection was made on Sunday December 15 and the donations were taken to the Space Youth Centre in Coten End where, with the assistance of Cadets from No. 1368 Squadron Air Training Corps and other volunteers, they were made up into food parcels.

This year more than 170 Christmas food parcels were made, which were later distributed to those less fortunate in the Warwick district.

Geoff Wiskin, the Lions Convenor who organises this event, praised the generosity of the local people who once again donated and in doing so have helped to make many people’s Christmas a far more enjoyable one.