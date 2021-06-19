Warwick community centre one of nine youth organisations set to benefit from funding boost

The Gap Youth Team. Photo supplied

A community centre in Warwick is one of nine youth organisations set to benefit from additional funding.

The organisations across Warwickshire have been awarded a total of more than £480,000 to help support young people by increasing youth work.

Warwickshire County Council’s Youth Work Fund is aimed at community and voluntary groups that provide services for 11-18-year-olds.

The Gap Community Centre in Warwick has been awarded £59,233 and Warwickshire Pride was awarded £42,000.

The funding will be used in a variety of ways to support projects and initiatives which tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, alcohol misuse, alcohol related hospital admissions, bladed weapon use, drug related offences and child exploitation.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for children’s services and education, said: “Warwickshire is a child friendly county and we are proud to be able to support a diverse group of organisations through this exciting funding opportunity.

"I know that this money will go on to make a huge difference to the lives of many young people, not just for today but for their futures.

"By providing coordinated extra support we hope to increase youngsters positive experiences, reduce anti-social behaviour and improve emotional, physical and mental wellbeing to help them into adulthood.”