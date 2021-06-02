Warwick community centre celebrates welcoming back older residents

A community centre in Warwick recently held a celebration tea to welcome back residents ages over 55.

Older adults from The Gap Community Centre’s Live Life group were reunited at a celebration afternoon tea in May and are also welcoming anyone over 55 wanting to make new friends and enjoy other people’s company to join them.

The special occasion, which was held on May 18 in the community centre hall with social distancing, was a big deal for group members who have not seen each other since October.

Warwick older adults enjoy being reunited at a socially distanced celebration afternoon tea at The Gap community centre. Photo supplied

Whilst shielding and unable to meet indoors, the Live Life participants were supported with doorstep visits from The Gap’s Older Adults’ team who hand-delivered activity packs to do at home and to have something to chat about on the phone.

The older people made Christmas, Valentine and Easter cards, Christmas Advent candle decorations and orange pomanders, bird feeders, origami Chinese lanterns, and tissue paper pompoms, solved puzzles and quizzes, and baked Magic Scones.

Some met up for socially distanced walks but missed seeing each other face to face at the group.

During their first visit back, they enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea, tombola, quiz, and catch up.

They are looking forward to the weekly group returning to its usual time slot of 1pm to 3pm from June 8, which will include gentle seated exercise, seated circle dance, craft activities, speakers, and chat, and would welcome new men and women to join them at the Oakwood Grove community centre near the Chantry Shops on the Percy estate.

One Live Life member said: “It’s lovely to see everyone. The group was a lifesaver when my husband died, and I was alone looking for something to do.

"When I first arrived, they were so kind and welcoming, I felt I belonged to something. It’s company, it’s great to chat and it’s not cliquey, it’s very friendly, and if you have a problem, it’s shared, and they’ll try to help.”

Gap older adults’ activities coordinator Cherylynne Harrison said: “The ladies were delighted to see each other, it was something a bit different, it was great they were able to come together again, and especially that they could talk to each other in a safe way.

“I think before Lockdown a lot of people didn’t realise how much they enjoyed having company and it’s shown the need for friendship.

"We’d be very pleased to welcome new members, so if you’re interested, please get in touch to find out more.

"We’re open to anyone over 55 and easily accessible on the number one bus route."

Other upcoming Gap activities include: a lunch club for bingo-only sessions on June 23 from 10am to 11am and 12pm to 1pm and a knit ‘n’ natter coffee morning on June 24 from 10am to 12pm.

All activities must be pre-booked, to allow for social distancing, by emailing: [email protected] or phoning 01926 494200.

The Warwick charity has also restarted youth clubs for seven to 11-year-olds and has spaces on a Monday afternoon, 4.30pm to 6pm.

Places can be booked by emailing [email protected]