Warwick chocolate festival organisers hope event will be bigger and better

Organisers of Warwick’s annual chocolate festival are hoping this year’s event will be bigger and better.

This year marks the fifth year of the festival, which is organised by Sketts Market.

It is anticipated that there will be between 35 to 40 stalls in Market Place on October 6 from 10am to 4pm.

In the first few years of the festival it was held towards the end of October or at the beginning of November but last year the festival was held in early October and this year’s event will be following suit.

Beth McKay from Sketts Markets, said: “We are hoping to be bigger and better this year.

“We used to do the Chocolate Festival towards the end of October or beginning of November but we moved it last year mainly because of the weather and Christmas stuff started to kick in too. It seems like it worked quite well so we have done the same this year.

The Warwick Chocolate Festival in 2017.

“We have got more children’s activities such as a double decker ‘party bus’ and face painting and Fresh Radio will be providing entertainment.

“The first festival had 15 stalls and this year we have around 30 so far but we are still taking bookings. We anticipate there will be between 35 to 40 stalls, including a street food section which will have things like burgers and toasties.”

Among the chocolate there will also be products such as churros and chocolate wine.

Vendors set for the festival include: Beki’s Brownies, Platinum Pancakes, Wicked Cookies and Flying Cows burgers. A full list will be announced closer to the event.

Anyone who would like to have a stall should go to: www.sketts.co.uk/