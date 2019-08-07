Warwick charity thanks community for help raising hundreds of pounds

A Warwick-based charity has thanked the community for supporting their latest fundraising stall.

Safeline, which helps and supports those who are affected by sexual abuse and rape, held a 'grand tombola' on July 27 in Warwick.

Earlier in July the charity held a donation point at Sainsbury's in Saltisford where customers kindly donated more than 150 items for the tombola.

Despite the weather conditions the tombola, which was held in Market Place, managed to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Lisa and Danny at the tombola stand in Market Place in Warwick. Photo submitted.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: “We are pleased to announce that following on from the tombola collection day with the tombola itself, we raised £482.50.

"We want to say a huge thank you. This is such an amazing amount to have raised.

"We also want to thank Danny and Lisa for overseeing the tombola and volunteers and ensuring it all went smoothly and to plan."

In November Safeline is also hosting a ' birthday event' at Warwick Castle to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

It will be a chance to celebrate the charity’s anniversary, raise further awareness of its work as well as raising much-needed funds.

The event takes place in Warwick Castle’s great hall on November 9 at 7.30pm.

There will be prosecco on arrival and canapes as well as live music by ‘Klassic 4’ and Magic Mr P will be performing.

During the evening there will also be a silent auction and a ‘treat tree’ where people can pick a surprise envelope for £25 and receive a ‘treat’ worth £25 or more.

Tickets for the event cost £25 and can be purchased by clicking here

For tickets or further details email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 358287