Warwick Castle launches Halloween recruitment drive

Warwick Castle has announced a recruitment drive to fill up to 50 jobs in its team in the build-up to Halloween.

With new “scares” introduced for 2019, the Halloween event takes place from October 19 to November 3 and is open until late on select dates, so guests can experience the castle’s 'spookiest' shows and attractions in the dark.

Warwick Castle will be launching its Halloween event next week. Photo by Warwick Castle.

The roles on offer include both seasonal and some permanent positions, which play a central role in bringing the events to life.

There are a range of roles available including a fine dining Chef de Partie, retail hosts, food and beverage hosts and kitchen assistants.

All roles include full training, and the castle also offers apprenticeship schemes.

Benefits include a Merlin Magic Pass, which allows staff to take family and friends to visit other Merlin Attractions for free, and gives large discounts in Merlin’s retail shops and restaurants.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director of Warwick Castle, said: “Our vision at the castle is to bring history to life through great engagement, experiences and spectacular shows, and our staff are key to achieving that.

"We are always looking at ways to improve our offering and this Halloween promises frightfully good fun with new spooky shows and attractions, alongside our more usual daytime experience and shows. And we need more great, new team members to make this happen.

“We believe that we have some of the best jobs in the country, so if you have a sense of fun, are a good communicator with a bubbly personality, then we would love to hear from you."

For more information on the roles available and to apply, visit www.merlincareers.com/en/brands-and-attractions/warwick-castle