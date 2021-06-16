Warwick Castle celebrating the return of its iconic shows

The team at Warwick Castle is looking ahead to summer as restrictions lift and the castle’s iconic shows return.

After a testing 18 months for all, the castle will be welcoming back visitor favourites including Wars of the Roses Live and The Falconer’s Quest birds of prey show.

Visitors can once again watch as knights perform jousting feats on horseback with the return of Wars of the Roses Live from July 24.

The castle will be welcoming back Wars of the Roses Live. Photo supplied

People will be able to pick a side as the houses of York and Lancaster battle it out with jousting, stunts and sword-fights in a custom-built arena event.

On May 15, The Falconer’s Quest restarted featuring the castle’s falcons, kites, vultures and other birds of prey performing aerial acrobatics over the River Avon.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the two much loved shows and once again see the delight and awe they bring to our guests.

"The various lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions limited what our shows could do in terms of guest interaction and arena spaces which play a big part in the overall experience, and therefore shows were unable to run.”

The Knights Village has reopened at the castle. Photo supplied

“Set in an open-air arena, The Falconer’s Quest returned on May 15 following extensive preparations to ensure we could safely deliver everything loved about the show within government guidelines.

"Preparations to bring back The War of the Roses Live are well under way.

"It is a big undertaking and investment as a full arena is custom built for it each time, but we are excited to be able to once again delight visitors with the impressive and immersive shows we are renowned for.”

As well as the shows, visitors can explore the new Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star trail, based on the much-loved books by Julia Donaldson, and enjoy the 64 acres of grounds and gardens.

The Falconer’s Quest birds of prey show has restarted at the castle. Photo supplied

The Knight’s Village has also reopened where guests can stay in themed wooden Lodges or luxurious Glamping tents.