Warwick branch of well-being company helps in bid to provide five million meals to those in need

A Warwick branch of a well-being company has helped to provide five million meals to those in need.

Forever Living Products, which is a world-wide company, has reached its goal of providing five million meals to feed families and combat world hunger.

Longbridge Manor in Warwick. Photo by Forever Living UK

Forever Living UK, which is based at Longbridge Manor in Warwick, hosted three meal-packing with the support of its business owners and volunteers, many of those from Warwick and the surrounding areas. Over the three UK events 407,000 meals were packed with the help of almost 1,000 volunteers.

Bob Parker, Forever Living UK’s country manager said: “We would like to thank everyone who has donated their time and money.

"There is a huge culture of contribution and generosity in our network of business owners and it just goes to show what is possible when people come together in the support of others and the difference that we can make to people’s lives.”

Globally more than 17,000 Forever Living employees and business owners around the world have dedicated their time and efforts to help achieve the target with volunteer teams in 38 cities across 24 countries helping to reach this meal packing goal.

The meals provided will impact over 51,000 lives in 16 countries, including Zimbabwe, India, El Salvador, Cambodia and South Africa.

The land-mark final meal packing event took place in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 18 with the support of 200 volunteers.

