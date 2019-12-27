Warwick-based mapping technology company charts path to hyper-growth following vital business support

A Warwick-based data and software company is charting a course for hyper-growth after receiving vital business support.

Nimbus Maps, which is based at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Warwick Innovation Centre, was set up by brothers Simon and Paul Davis with the aim of providing up-to-the minute access to information on potential investment and development opportunities, accessible to everyone investing in or developing properties.

The company developed a product which includes current information on commercial and residential sites – from ownership through to planning permissions – and that information is layered onto Google Maps and Ordnance Survey maps via a mobile-ready platform.

Nimbus Maps has experienced a meteoric rise in demand for its services. During the last 18 months the number of users has risen from 3,000 to 40,000 – and this growth needed careful management by the firm to avoid the risks involved with overexpansion.

The company sought advice from Business Ready, a programme that delivers support to expanding businesses. It is managed by the business support team at the University of Warwick Science Park and worked closely with Nimbus Maps to refine the group’s business strategy.

Simon Davis said: “Around 18 months ago we were aiming for a very broad market but we switched the strategy to go for a more targeted approach because it made more commercial sense.

“We are very passionate about Nimbus Maps and for us the challenge has been trying to translate all the value of our products to a very diverse industry.

“Business Ready has helped us develop the infrastructure to grow in a way that corresponds to our vision. They have provided us with marketing support and guidance on tailoring our business to the types of clients we want to attract.”

The association with Business Ready has also provided Nimbus Maps with a link to one of the UK’s most prestigious universities. The company has made a series of strategic appointments, many of whom have come directly from the University of Warwick.

Simon said: “We’ve taken on a new data scientist – a PhD student from the University of Warwick - who also has a Masters from Oxford University. This is in addition to continuing to sponsor a data science PhD student.

“More recently, we have appointed an MBA graduate from WBS, Andrew Green, who completed an internship with us. Following his work experience, he joined us as director of customer service. Andrew will play a vital role in getting the industry to understand all the capabilities of Nimbus Maps, having himself worked in it for 10 years previously.

“These appointments are starting to bear fruit and during that time we have acquired some seriously big users such as Lidl, Aldi and Co-Op.”

Dirk Schaefer, Business Growth Adviser, University of Warwick Science Park, said: “Nimbus Maps has enjoyed tremendous growth in what is an exciting time in PropTech.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer support on marketing, recruitment and funding, and look forward to their continued success.”

Business Ready, which is run by University of Warwick Science Park and is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Warwickshire County Council as part of the CW Business: Start, Grow and Scale Programme, is helping tech-based SME firms across the area which have ambitions to grow and scale.

For more information on Business Ready and the help available go to http://www.business-ready.co.uk/