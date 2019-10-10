Warwick-based business owner looking to spread the word about mental health first aid courses

A Warwick-based business owner is looking to spread the word about mental health first aid courses that she runs in the area.

Louise Jones, is an accredited instructor member, approved by Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England to deliver adult MHFA courses.

Louise Jones is looking to spread the word about her Mental Health First Aid courses. Photos submitted.

Today (October 10) marks World Mental Health Day and this year's theme set by the World Federation for Mental Health is suicide prevention.

To mark the day, Louise is looking to spread the word about her courses to help tackle the stigma around mental health.

Louise said: "I am passionate about reducing the stigma around mental health and encouraging employers to treat it with as much importance as they would

physical health.

"I would like to spread the message that local organisations can find local courses to help them in their workplace.

"Mental Health First Aid is the mental health equivalent of physical first aid and the courses provide participants with the skills and confidence to recognise the signs and symptoms of common mental health issues and effectively guide a person towards the right support.

"The MHFA two day course is the only course accredited by The Royal Society of Public Health and used by the NHS."

MHFA England aims to help people develop the skills to look after their own and other's wellbeing and reduce the stigma associated with mental ill health. According to MHFA England, there are now more than 2.6 million people trained in MHFA skills worldwide

The next Mental Health First Aid Course will be taking place in Warwick on November 4 and November 5.

To book onto the course or to find out more information email: info@lmjconsultinggroup.com