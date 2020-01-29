Warwick author publishes new book about war time in the town

An author from Warwick has published a new book about war time in the town.

Graham Sutherland, who is a retired police officer and a former town crier for Warwick, has released a new book called 'Warwick at War 1939–45'.

Graham Sutherland and the cover of his new book. Photos supplied

The author, who is well-known in the town, works as a Blue Badge tourist guide, speaker and story teller, specialising in Warwick and the Cotswolds.

He writes a mixture of fiction and non-fiction books, several with Warwick connections.

This new book details the life of Warwick civilians during the war, outlines the problems faced on the Home Front and explores the ways citizens supported the troops at home and overseas.

When World War Two broke out, Warwick already had public air raid shelters planned, gas masks were bring distributed, and there was even a power struggle when Warwickshire County Council took control of the Air Raid Wardens from the police.

Although Warwick was not a prime target for the Luftwaffe, nearby Coventry was and minor blackout regulations were rigorously enforced. St Mary`s Church was believed to have been used as a marker for the Luftwaffe, and when Coventry was attacked in November 1940, the flames could be seen from Warwick. Afterwards, refugees soon began arriving from the stricken city.

'Warwick at War 1939-45' is now on sale for £14.99.