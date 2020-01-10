Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western urges Government to protect creative industries in its Brexit plans

Matt Western the MP for Warwick and Leamington spoke in Parliament on Thursday (January 9) to ask the Secretary of State in charge of Brexit Steve Barclay whether he has considered what the Government’s Brexit proposals will mean for our creative industries.

Matt underlined how important these are to the UK with the games industry a particular strength of our local economy.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

He also highlighted the performing arts sector with companies such as Motionhouse being resident in Leamington and the RSC down the road in Stratford.

He asked Barclay to explain how his Brexit plans going forward would impact the frictionless movement between the UK and Europe to which the sector relies on.

Barclay responded saying that it was up to future immigration legislation to determine the policy on the movement between us and the EU.