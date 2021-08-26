Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western gets tour around new property to help the homeless in Warwick

An award-winning social landlord which helps people rebuild their lives as well as putting a roof over their heads showed its latest premises to Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western after expanding its operations to Warwickshire.

Derventio Housing Trust gave Mr Western a guided tour around the renovated four-bedroom property in Warwick, which opened its doors to its first residents earlier this year.

The housing trust operates 600 rooms of accommodation for homeless people in Derbyshire, where it was launched and is based, and in Swindon in Wiltshire.

Matt Western MP with Ben Ludford, assistant director, housing and support, during a visit to Derventio Housing Trust’s newest property in Warwick. Photo supplied

It says that it has been looking to expand into Warwickshire for a while and is looking to work with local authorities across the county 'to give more people the opportunity to put their homeless days behind them'.

The new property has been overhauled so that it now provides accommodation for four people, complete with their own en-suite bathrooms and shared living spaces including a kitchen.

It is run by assistant director of housing and support Ben Ludford who showed Mr Western around and introduced him to residents.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “’It was good to meet Derventio bosses and see first-hand the accommodation they are providing in Warwick and Leamington.

“I saw for myself their first property here and met one of the residents benefiting from the quality and security of accommodation.

“It’s part of a wider housing solution we need although we need more council housing too – providing new homes to those who most need it.”

Derventio is working in conjunction with Warwick District Council in order to meet local homeless people’s housing needs and will offer bespoke support plans for each resident, establishing personal goals and assisting them to reach their potential during their time within the service so that they can ultimately move into a property of their own.

Ben said: “We were very pleased to show Matt Western around the property, which is now fully up and running and with residents settled in.

“Derventio has an excellent track record at its other centres when it comes to helping vulnerable people to rebuild their lives and we will be offering additional services, such as a vegetable growing project, to give them new skills and opportunities.

“We always say that anyone can become homeless and that the people we work with come from a vast range of backgrounds. That is the same in Warwick as it is elsewhere and we are very much looking forward to helping them turn their lives around.”

Resident Vix Gardner, who is originally from Leamington, said: “I have got my own room with an en-suite shower and bathroom and it’s lovely. It’s really nice and all quite high spec.

“I was homeless and I needed housing, although I had been in a B&B. However, having a room of my own – and a washing machine - makes me more stable.

“It’s so nice to be settled and the staff are really helpful. They support you to do anything.”

As well as offering accommodation, Derventio works with partners including local authorities, funders and other not-for-profit organisations in order to help more than 1,100 people each year.