Ward closed at Warwick Hospital due to norovirus outbreak

Warwick Hospital's Farries Ward is closed due to a confirmed norovirus outbreak.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust is advising that visiting is currently suspended unless on compassionate grounds where those wishing to visit someone on the ward must call first and ask to speak to the nurse in charge.

Visitors, patients and staff are being advised to wash their hands when entering and leaving clinical areas and to only visit if their last episode of vomiting and/ or diarrhoea took place 48 hours prior.