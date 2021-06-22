Volunteers needed for Leamington art festival taking place this summer

Image from Art in the Park in 2019 - the last time the event was held in Leamington before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Art in the Park in Leamington is looking for volunteers to help with preparations and running the event.

Volunteers are needed now to distribute printed materials to venues in the next few weeks.

Before the festival and during the festival weekend, from Friday August 6 to Monday August 9, Art in the Park volunteers can help with setting up, stewarding, and litter picking.

Festival director Kate Livingston said: “Volunteers have always been a key part of Art in the Park, and we really enjoy welcoming them to the team.

"Volunteering is a great opportunity to make new friends, do some community service for your Duke of Edinburgh awards, or get work experience.

"Whether you want to just help out behind the scenes before and after the event, or steward during the festival, we have something for you to do."

Volunteers will be looked after with snacks, drinks and catering vouchers during the event.

Young volunteers are welcome if they are accompanied by an adult.