Visitors encouraged to get Covid tests at Warwick Food Festival

Visitors are being encouraged to get Covid tests at Warwick Food Festival next month.

Warwick Food Festival which will be held in the market square and surrounding streets, returns for its sixth run having been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The festival, which takes place on August 1 between 10am and 5pm, will host a full stage line up of music, and around 60 traders including local restaurants, food and drink producers from across the region.

Warwick Food Festival will return in August

Event organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire are encouraging visitors to get tested while at the festival.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We are all ready to go next weekend and can’t wait to deliver Warwick Food Festival.

"We’ve got a great line up of delicious food and drink.

"Following advice from the Multi Agency Safety Advisory Group, we’re looking at what would best prevent the risk of onward transmission of Coronavirus, during this period of rising cases.

"Along with the usual measures such as hand sanitiser, encouraging face masks in busy areas, asking people to respect one another’s’ personal space, we will also have Warwickshire County Council onsite offering free lateral flow tests and visitors are encouraged to get tested.

”Our team and traders will have all tests, and we’re asking our visitors to take a couple of minutes out of their day to take a quick, simple and free test.

"We’re not out of this yet, and we all still need to play our part to prevent the spread. This isn’t a requirement for our visitors, but strongly encouraged.