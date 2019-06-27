Video of Nota Bella Choir and Kenilworth School musicians

Pupils from the music department at Kenilworth School performed the first of two concerts Thursday at Talisman Square.

Approximately 35 students performed with the concert band, the brass ensemble and the Nota Bella Girls' Choir.

There will also be a second concert held at 7pm at St Nicholas Church during which approximately 60 pupils will perform from the string orchestra, the Nota Bella Girls' Choir and the symphony orchestra.

The evening event will be the pupils' final concert before they go on tour in Salzburg, Austria on Sunday.

Fifty three pupils will go on the trip, which will be from Sunday June 30 to Saturday July 6.