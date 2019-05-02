Victorian picnic in town centre

People are being invited to bring a picnic and a blanket to step back in time to Leamington’s Victorian heyday to mark the completion of the restoration of the Pump Room Gardens.

The Big Victorian Picnic will be held on Leamington’s former village green on Saturday June 8 from 11am to 3pm and the organisers, Warwick District Council, is planning various themed entertainment throughout the day.

The event is being part sponsored by the council’s contractor Idverde and will include live music and performances on the newly-restored bandstand, as well as Victorian-fete style activities and a range of stalls selling crafts and locally produced food and drink.

For families and children there will be pottery making and face-painting and historical tours of the gardens.

Warwick District Council’s head of neighbourhood services, Robert Hoof, said: “This free event is a celebration of everything we have achieved in returning the Pump Room Gardens back to its rightful place in the centre of our local community.

“We are very much hoping that people will get into the true spirit of the occasion by dressing up in Victorian costume.”

The event is free to attend.

In June 2018, work started to improve Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens for the community. The £1.4 million project included almost £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Further contributions to the project were made by the Friends of the Pump Room Gardens and Warwick District Council.