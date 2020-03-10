Two Warwick-based charities appealing for support at upcoming spring fair

Two Warwick-based charities are appealing for businesses to support them at an upcoming spring fair.

The Warwick Lions Club, in conjunction with Safeline - a charity who support victims of rape and sexual abuse - are both appealing to owners of local craft and food based businesses to support them in the fair.

The fair is designed to showcase small businesses in the Warwick and Leamington area and also to raise awareness and funds for the two charities.

It is being held at Alderson House, in High Street in Warwick on Saturday April 4, 10am to 4pm and will feature a variety of market stalls displaying locally produced goods, refreshments, and a raffle.

There will also be some free parking available at Alderson House.

Prospective stallholders should contact either Warwick Lions at: info@warwicklions.co.uk or Safeline at: fundraising@Safeline.org.

Alderson House in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View

The deadline to apply for a stall is March 20.