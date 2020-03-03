Twins from Leamington celebrate success of fundraising event for London Marathon charity

Twins who grew up in Leamington are celebrating the success of a fundraising event they held in the town to help with their London Marathon charity.

Michelle Cook and her sister Sarah Castro-Pearson will be taking on the mammoth challenge in April in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Twins Sarah Castro-Pearson and Michelle Cook held an event at The Temperance in Leamington to help raise money for the charity they are running for in the London Marathon. Photo supplied.

The pair grew up in Leamington and have now moved away but still have family and friends in the area.

Michelle and Sarah have to raise a total of £4,000 for the charity and to help with their fundraising they held an event at Temperance in Leamington on Saturday (February 29), which featured food, live music and a raffle.

Michelle said: "We had such a great night on Saturday raising a whopping £1,005 so we completely smashed our event target.

"The bands who played were the 'Bee-Sides', 'The Coffee House Trio' and 'Rosso' and were all just amazing.

"The cafe was packed to the brim and we couldn’t have fit anymore people in if we tried."

To donate to the pairs' fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahmichelletwinnies