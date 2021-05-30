TV stars Steve Backshall and Andy Torbet set to host diving exhibition at Stoneleigh

Go Diving announces NAEC Stoneleigh as its new home. Photo supplied

The NAEC Stoneleigh has been announced as the new venue for the underwater exhibition Go Diving.

The event is due to take place at the venue on from March 4 to March 6 2022.

The Go Diving Show is an interactive, trade and consumer, scuba diving exhibition, which allows seasoned divers, novice open water divers and those interested in taking their first steps into the sport, the opportunity to get hand’s-on.

Showcasing new equipment from the major brands, visitors can take part in skills workshops, attend presentations, venture beneath the sea on virtual reality dives, or socialise with fellow divers.

Hosted for the third year in succession by adventurer and technical diver Andy Torbet, the 2022 show will see the return of headline speaker Steve Backshall, along with Monty Halls, Alex Mustard and a host of specialists in the arenas of technical diving, dive training and underwater photography.

Lynn Gardener, account director at NAEC Stoneleigh, said: “It is always exciting when we get to host an exhibition for the first time and Go Diving was the perfect fit, our halls can easily offer the space the event requires for their interactive displays and pools, where visitors can have a go at diving themselves.”