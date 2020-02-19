Tributes paid to respected Leamington headteacher

A respected Leamington educator who spent more than 20 years as a headteacher in town has died.

Charles Thackery, born March 6 1930, died earlier this month on February 10.

Charles Thackery, who has died aged 89, was one of the first ‘super-heads,’ overseeing the three schools on different sites that eventually became North Leamington School.

Appointed head principal in the 1970s, with three headteachers reporting to him, he carried out a difficult role with determination and skill.

Known as ‘Roy,’ Charles was a meticulous administrator, an experienced manager and a passionate believer in the transformative power of schools that were open to all, regardless of ability.

Overseeing the transition to comprehensive education, Roy had to overcome resentment from those who wished to preserve the selective entry of Leamington College for Girls and Leamington College for Boys and navigated a turbulent period of teacher militancy and strikes.

He inspired a mix of respect and intense loyalty from his colleagues and pupils and when he retired in January 1990, his career legacy – North Leamington School – was a single, coherent school, providing an excellent education. Many pupils retain memories of ‘formidable Mr Thackery’ even after decades.

Charles Robert Thackery was born in Hull on March 6 1930 to James Stanley Thackery and his wife Sarah Louisa (née Dunn). His father was a painter and decorator. His mother gained a place at the local grammar school and before she married, worked in an office.

The family moved to Birmingham and Roy grew up there with his younger brother, Stan.

Roy attended Edward VI Grammar School, then went on to the University of Birmingham where he read physics. He fulfilled his National Service duties in the Royal Corps of Transport and that experience impacted the rest of his life, confirming his sense of responsibility and duty to others.

He taught physics in Willenhall Secondary School in Birmingham and became deputy headmaster at a school in Bristol before being appointed head principal in Leamington.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, crosswords and soduku, and over four decades built a detailed indoor model railway where he spent many happy hours.

Roy died three weeks before his 90th birthday.

Even as his health deteriorated, he was only concerned with the well-being of his wife, Valerie (née Weate). They were married for 60 years. His grandchildren remember fondly his always pragmatic advice, such as when they passed their driving tests: ‘Just assume everyone else on the road are idiots and you’ll be fine.’

Roy is survived by his wife, two daughters and six grandchildren.