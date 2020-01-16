Tributes from far and wide given to former Leamington mayor

Tributes have come in from far and wide for former Leamington Mayor Heather Calver.

Heather's funeral is expected to draw many community and civic mourners in addition to family and friends.

Former Leamington mayor Heather Calver gives a speech Art in the Park in Leamington in 2018

Tributes and condolences have come in from far and wide including from the Dieter Freytag of Mayor Bruhl with whom Leamington is twinned.

In a long tribute Dieter added “Everyone who knew Heather remembers her as a strong-willed and dedicated woman whose heart beat for the town and people of Royal Leamington Spa.”

Heather served as councillor for the Lillington Ward between 2013 and 2019, and sadly died after a long illness.

She had served as deputy mayor twice and was unable to become mayor in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Married to Gerald, she has a son, Alex.

Her interests were cooking, arts and craft and gardening, producing for the local country market.

Her mother and father where from Rackenford in Devon where many our her relatives still live.

She was a former student of Warwick University where she gained an honours degree in history and politics.

Her funeral is to be held at St Mary’s Church in Cubbington on Tuesday January 28 from 2.15pm.