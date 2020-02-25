Tributes for former RAF sergeant who grew up in Leamington

Tributes have been paid to a former Leamington resident and RAF sergeant who died at the end of January at his home in Lincolnshire.

Adrian John Langley was the oldest son of Dennis and Mary Langley who were originally from Clapham Street in Leamington

Adrian Langley

They ran Clapham Stores in Clapham Terrace during the 1960s and Dennis was a lay reader at St Mary’s Church for more than 40 years.

Adrian was a former pupil at Clapham Terrace School, then Leamington Boys College.

He was very active in cubs and scouts at St Mary’s and attended the 1958 International Amikaro in Priory Park in Warwick aged 14.

He joined the RAF aged 16 and was posted to Gaydon after initial training.

Adrian Langley during his scouting days.

He was one of those on duty at Combrook, when one of Gaydon’s seven Victor fighter bombers crashed shortly after take-off in October 1962.

In his younger days, Adrian played for several local sports teams, including Leamington Lilly Whites Cricket Team.

He went on to represent the RAF in cricket wherever he was posted.

He met his wife, Pauline Hill, on a blind date through the St Mary’s Teen and Twenty Club, with best friend George Quantrill and girlfriend Linda.

Both couples ended up getting married.

The Quantrill’s celebrated 47 years, and Adrian and Pauline would have been married 54 years in March.

Pauline’s parents ran the Honiley Boot Inn and then the Dun Cow at Warwick.

The couple traveled the world with the RAF, including postings to Singapore, Germany, The Maldives, and various locations around the UK. Adrian received The Queen’s Commendations for his service.

After retiring from the Air Force, they owned a shop in Nottingham but eventually settled in Skegness, running the Avon Guest House. Adrian had a serious heart attack in 2003 and was forced to sell the guest house.

They retired to Burgh Le Marsh moving into their 36th house and becoming heavily involved in village life as volunteers – running the community windmill and café, working at Skegness Lifeboat Shop, helping at Gibraltar Point Wildlife Sanctuary, driving elderly people to medical appointments, and resurrecting and running the village carnival.

Adrian’s brother, Howard, was formerly the functions manager at the Royal Spa Centre, but died some years ago in his mid-50’s.

The youngest brother, Trevor, a retired primary school teacher and then a teacher of deaf children, still lives near Leamington and is active in the community.

Adrian and Pauline had several foster children and four adopted children who now live all around the country.

Adrian's funeral service takes place Lincolnshire on Friday (February 28) and his ashes are to be taken out to sea by Skegness Lifeboat.