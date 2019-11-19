Tribute paid to Leamington man whose body was found in the River Avon in Warwick

Tribute has been paid by the family of a man who went missing in Leamington, and whose body was sadly found in the River Avon in Warwick.

Ronald Lovell was reported missing from his home in Old Milverton on Sunday, 13 October.

Ronald Lovell and his niece Rachael.

Warwickshire Police launched a missing persons investigation and worked closely with Warwickshire Search and Rescue to carry out an extensive search of the local area to try to locate him.

Sadly in the search for Ronald, a body was recovered from the River Avon on Saturday, 26 October. Formal identification has now taken place and has confirmed that the body found is that of Ronald Lovell.

Paying tribute to the 91-year-old, his great niece Rachael said: “Uncle Ron was the kindest soul you could ever meet, a true gentleman and an inspiration to us all.

“From a young age, I don’t remember ever seeing Uncle Ron without his wife, my Auntie Edna who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“They met each other at the Chesford Grange Hotel and it was true love from there with Auntie Edna always joking that Uncle Ron had two left feet.

“They had so many friends and were always out doing things and meeting new people. They were soul mates and best friends who enjoyed seeing the world and going on lots of holidays.

“Uncle Ron was not only my uncle but my best friend and I was lucky to have him in my life. His blue eyes and warm smile lit up the darkest of days, he really was a hero.

“He was a loving brother and uncle, and will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Uncle Ron’s lovely neighbours who knew him for many years and were so kind to him.”

The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.