Trees of Light campaign in Leamington and Whitnash will raise money for Myton Hospices again

Magnificent giant Christmas trees will shine again at Leamington town hall and at St Margaret's church in Whitnash giving people the chance to remember an absent loved one while donating to the Myton Hospices.

The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club's Trees of Light campaign will take place over the Christmas period with launches happening later this month.

The Trees of Light in Leamington (left) and Whitnash (right) from previous years.

Club president Colin Robertson said "Since we started the Trees of Light in 2001 people's magnificent generosity has raised £71,000.

"We are very proud to be helping The Myton Hospices in their hugely supportive work."

The Courier is again supporting the campaign and readers will be able to make donations using coupons printed in the newspaper each week from next Friday (November 8).

Readers are invited to make a donation on the coupon to have the names they wish to remember displayed on lists placed around the two towns.

There will be three in Leamington, -by the tree, in the Royal Priors shopping centre, and in the foyer of the Pump Rooms, and two in Whitnash at St Margaret's church and in the library.

The coupon will also be available in the explanatory leaflets at those locations and from some shops around the towns.

The Whitnash Tree of Light will be switched on by the Mayor, Cllr Robert Margrave, on Saturday November 16, preceded at 5.15pm by a short dedication service at St Margaret's church.

Leamington’s Tree of Light switch-on event takes place on Sunday November 17 with music by the Royal Spa Brass band.

The Tree will be switched on by the chairman of the Warwick District Council, Cllr George Illingworth, shortly after 4pm, followed by a rousing performance of Christmas carols by the band and the Baptist Music Group, which spectators are invited to sing along with.

Later Leamington's Christmas lights will be turned on, with the Parade having been closed all day for the Christmas market.

Last year The Myton Hospices supported more than 1,800 people and their families through their centres in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

The charity must raise more than £9 million towards the £12 million needed to continue to provide its services free of charge.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight