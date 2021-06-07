Tree sculpture in Leamington park to be removed as it has 'now reached end of its natural life'
The sculpture was installed in the park six years ago
A tree sculpture that has been in a Leamington park for six years is due to be removed because it 'has reached the end of its natural life'.
The removal of the tree is part of a programme of works to improve the landscaping and biodiversity in Jephson Gardens and is set to begin this week.
The work which is being managed by Warwick District Council’s green space team will see the removal of a decaying tree sculpture installed six years ago, which the council says has now reached the end of its natural life, due partly to the attraction of the larvae of lesser staghorn beetles.
During the removal of the sculpture the beetles and their larvae will be carefully relocated to a nearby nature reserve.
The area will be re-landscaped with herbaceous perennials and a low fence will be installed to protect the new planting in this busy part of the multi award winning gardens.
Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Climate Change, said: “This is a further example of the amazing work of our Green Space team and contractors idverde in managing the long-term care of this beautiful park, which really is the jewel in the crown of Royal Leamington Spa.”