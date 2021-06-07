Tree sculpture in Leamington park to be removed as it has 'now reached end of its natural life'

The tree sculpture in Jephson Gardens in Leamington which is due to be removed. Photo supplied

A tree sculpture that has been in a Leamington park for six years is due to be removed because it 'has reached the end of its natural life'.

The removal of the tree is part of a programme of works to improve the landscaping and biodiversity in Jephson Gardens and is set to begin this week.

The work which is being managed by Warwick District Council’s green space team will see the removal of a decaying tree sculpture installed six years ago, which the council says has now reached the end of its natural life, due partly to the attraction of the larvae of lesser staghorn beetles.

During the removal of the sculpture the beetles and their larvae will be carefully relocated to a nearby nature reserve.

The area will be re-landscaped with herbaceous perennials and a low fence will be installed to protect the new planting in this busy part of the multi award winning gardens.