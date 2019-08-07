Travellers leave school grounds in Warwick

Travellers have now left the school grounds they had moved on to in Warwick.

Towards the end of last week going into this week a group of travellers were spotted by residents moving to various sites across the town - including in the Chase Meadow area.

Travellers have been spotted on the school grounds.

A group of travellers were spotted moving onto the playing fields at Myton School in Myton Road over the weekend.

Another group were also seen moving onto the same site on Monday

This afternoon (August 7) Warwickshire Police said that the travellers had moved off the school site

However travellers have been spotted near the cemetery on Birmingham Road, the Saltisford Common and on land near Orton Road in the Heathcote area.