Traffic is currently building around Hatton due to an accident.

An incident has happened around 11.13am today (Friday) on Birmingham Road near the Hatton Arms Pub.

Traffic is building in the areas

A cyclist has been treated at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Amnulance Service said: "We were called at 11.13am to reports of a cyclist who had fallen off her bicycle.

"One ambulance attended and they are treating a woman in her 60s."