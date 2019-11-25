Toy collection taking place at Warwick trampoline park to support children's charity

Trampoline park visitors in Warwick and Leamington are being invited to spring into action and help spread extra Christmas cheer by supporting a new charity toys appeal.

Jump In Trampoline Park is collecting gifts for Molly Olly’s Wishes who will in turn distribute them to children in hospitals across the area.

Rachel Ollerenshaw and Sam Dunn promote the Christmas toy collection for Molly Olly's Wishes taking place at Jump In trampoline park in Warwick.

Between now and Christmas Eve the popular family attraction will accept new toys for children and young people aged up to 18 when handed in over the counter.

Plus there’s the chance to take part in the Name our Reindeer Competition.

The winner, which will be announced on Boxing Day, will get to take home the ride-on toy.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The charity’s mascot is a therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave who has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

These form part of an Olly The Brave pack that has now been handed out to more than 40 hospitals, along with a book from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series.

Part of more than £2m raised to date, has also been used to fund the first Molly Olly consultant in paediatric medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “We are extremely grateful to Jump In once again for their support.

"Donating toys is a great idea and will undoubtedly bring a smile to children and their families who are facing very challenging circumstances at what should be a fun, carefree time.

"These gestures whether big or small can help to make those dark days brighter.

"Thank you to everyone involved.”

Manager at Jump In Warwick Sam Dunn, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and here at Jump In we want to embrace that.

"As a family venue, we are delighted and proud to be partnering with this wonderful charity that works so tirelessly to help children and their families through such a difficult time.

“Please donate a small gift next time you visit us in the knowledge that it is bringing some joy to those most in need of it, especially at this time of year.”

"There is plenty of fun to be had at Jump In’s new Christmas Parties, designed especially for groups of families and friends of all ages to enjoy."

Molly Olly’s Wishes also needs the support of companies and individuals to enable it to help more children. Please contact Rachel on 07747 854914. Further information or how to donate can be found at: www.mollyolly.co.uk

Available seven days a week, partygoers can choose from two unique packages Blitzen and Dasher, both of which have all the yuletide entertainment and refreshments laid on.

To book call 01926 356290, contact hello@gojumpin.com or book online at www.gojumpin.com/locations/trampoline-park-warwick. Choose Christmas Party from the drop down menu.