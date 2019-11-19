Town of Kenilworth to host Family Fun Day during Christmas Light Switch-on weekend

The town of Kenilworth will have three Christmas events next weekend - a family fund day and two light switch-ons - one in High Street and the other in Warwick Road.

The first event will be the High Street Christmas Lights Switch-on held on Friday November 29. The event will be from 5 to 8pm with the lights switch-on actually taking place at 6.30pm.

The Kenilworth High Street Christmas event takes place in the traditional shopping high street of Kenilworth.

This Christmas event consists of festive food and drink stalls, traditional Christmas activities, entertainment and an appearance from Father Christmas.

The second Christmas event is a Family Fun Day on Saturday November 30 with free parking in Kenilworth.

The Family Fun Day include stalls and rides in Abbey End and a Land Train that will run from Abbey End around the town and back to Abbey End.

The train will run from 11am until 4pm. Each trip takes 30-35 people.

Event organisers will hand out timed tickets as people turn up on the day. Every child will receive a mini selection box when alighting from the train.

The third Kenilworth Christmas event for the weekend will be the second lights switch-on for the town held in Warwick Road on Sunday December 1.

The Warwick Road Christmas event will be held from 1 to 6pm.

Marilyn Bates, the Chair Kenilworth Illuminations 2019, said: "Our own British Empire Medal holder, Margaret Kite, will be switching on the lights this year, which she told me she feels is a great honour. I think it is we who should feel honoured to have her switch on our lights."

The event consists of funfair rides, a stage show run by Touch FM with various performances and a traditional market.

Marilyn added: "We have a couple of local acts on stage this year, Free Galaxy band and Viva Theatre Arts dance group."

The Kenilworth town centre Christmas lights switch-on event will take place in Abbey End, Warwick Road and Talisman Square of Kenilworth.

Both light switch-on event are free.

The Kenilworth Illuminations committee for 2019 thanks its sponsors, which include the Kenilworth Round Table group for their donation that helped them buy the selection boxes for Family Fun Day, Bernard Rogers Chartered Accountants, Boothroyd's Estate Agents, Brookline Chauffeur Cars and coach Hire, Charles Peters Recruitment, Crackley Hall School, James Moore Jewellers, Specsavers, The Woodside Hotel, the Holiday Inn, the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade and Carrick Travel.

Marilyn added: "We're looking forward to seeing everybody over the Christmas weekend."