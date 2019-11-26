Tickets selling fast for Carols at Warwick Castle

Tickets are selling fast for the Carols at Warwick Castle event.

The annual event, which will return next month, will be taking place at a new site within the grounds at Warwick Castle.

Carols at the Castle. Photo by Gill Fletcher

For many years now the event has been held in the East Front of the Castle, but with the ice rink now in that location, for the first time in decades the Carols returns to where it started in the Castle courtyard.

This year the event is set to be another festive evening of singing with the choirs of St Mary’s led by a director of music working in partnership with the musicians from Leamington’s Royal Spa Brass.

Compère Annie Othen will be returning for this year's event and there will also be a range of seasonal refreshments including mulled wine.

The concert also helps to raise a five figure sum for local charities and good causes every year.

Leamingtons Royal Spa Brass will be at this year's event. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The money raised goes to support local good causes and is distributed by: Warwick Lions; Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick, Royal Spa Brass and the Friends of St Mary’s Choir.

Carols at the Castle takes place on Saturday December 21 and gates open at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 for anyone aged 12 and above and £3 for children under 12.

To buy tickets go to: http://www.carolswarwick.com/tickets/

To maximise the money for charity, Warwick Castle provides the facilities and support and sponsors dig deep to contribute.

Sponsors this year include lead sponsor Warwick Independent Schools Foundation and supporting sponsor The University of Warwick.

The event also has the longstanding support of Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, Warwick Castle and marketing and PR company LMMC.