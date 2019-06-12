Tickets for Warwick's annual ball sell out in record time

Tickets for Warwick's annual ball have sold out in record time.

Tickets for the Warwick Christmas Regency Ball went on sale on Monday (June 10) and sold out within hours.

The ball, organised by the Unlocking Warwick Court House volunteers, is now in its fifth year after the refurbishment of the building, and has become a firm favourite on the Warwick calendar.

Last year the tickets sold out within 24 hours. This year they were gone in less than six hours with almost 100 people going for the 64 tickets available.

Trudy Ashmore in Warwick's visitor information centre box office said: “As soon as the tickets were available the phone was ringing off the hook non-stop.”

Ball organiser Tricia Scott said: “When we first had the idea of holding a period ball in our beautiful Regency ballroom at the Court House, we had no idea it would turn out to be so popular, or even that it could be an annual event.

Warwick Christmas Regency Ball 2018. Photo by Unlocking Warwick.

"Period dancing is quite a niche activity, but we have developed a very keen following from enthusiasts who come to Warwick from across the Midlands and South of England, and there's now a growing interest among local people who enjoy dressing up in gorgeous costumes and performing the dances that were so popular in Jane Austen's time”.

This year's ball on December 7 will have live music from specialist musicians Mr. Sayer's Players.

Experienced caller Frances Richardson will guide guests through the moves of the popular Playford-style dances, with canapés and a period entertainment during the interval.

Warwick Christmas Regency Ball 2018. Photo by Unlocking Warwick.