Thousands of homes in the Warwick district have been affected by power cut this afternoon (Friday).

Several residents from the Barford and Warwick Gates areas have been posting on social media about the power cut.

It is understood to have happened between 4.30pm and 5pm.

According to Western Power's 'power cut' map 13,460 properties are without power.

They estimate that the problem will be resolved by 7pm

