Third winter beer festival goes down a treat at iconic Warwick building

The third annual winter beer festival was held last weekend at the iconic Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.

On Valentine's weekend the Warwick Court Leet held the third Lord Leycester Hospital Beer Festival raising money towards the renovation at the iconic building.

Despite Storm Dennis a large crowd turned out on both days to sample 21 different beers from breweries from all around England and seven different ciders.

The team were also selling Prosecco.

The event was opened by the Mayor of Warwick, cllr Neale Murphy and the Bailiff of the Court Leet, Gail Warrington and both managed to serve several customers as well as sampling some of the drinks on offer.

More than 30 members of the Court Leet and their families volunteered at the festival over the weekend.

The Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Heidi Meyer, also had some of her family visiting her the same weekend and they all "did a shift" behind the bar.

Heidi was thrilled at the attendance and spoke to many of the drinkers and explained the work that was needed on the buildings.

The Court Leet hope to present the Lord Leycester Hospital with a cheque in the next month towards the renovation work.