These are some of the houses you can buy for less than £100,000 in and around Leamington and Warwick These are some of the homes in and around Leamington and Warwick which are all on the market for £100,000 or less. We used the housing search site Zoopla to find them. Belvoir are proud to present this charming one-bedroom ground floor studio apartment in Hitchman Road, Leamington to the market. Price 100,000. Belvoir 01926 267632 An opportunity to get onto the property ladder with this 35% shared ownership three bedroom semi-detached house in Monarch Gardens, Leamington. Price 96,250. Reed Rains, call 01926 267148. A newly built two double bedroom end terrace in Leicester Street, Leamington, available with 25% ownership for 70,000. Reeds Rains, 01926 267148. **shared ownership** show home launch: Saturday July 6 from 10am to 4PM. 'Two bedroom ground floor apartment 35% share. Kingfisher Close, Warwick. Connells, Warwick, call 01926 659145.