There's still time to sign up to Warwick's Grand National Run

There's still time to sign up for Warwick's Grand National Run.

The Grand National Run is one of the newest running events to take place in the town.

The Grand National Run will be taking place in Warwick later this year. Photo supplied

It takes place on the weekend of the Grand National (April 5) at Warwick Racecourse, where participants will run 7km (the distance of the Grand National), and all runners will be dressed in horse costumes.

There will also a 2.5km race, and a 1km kids fun run. All profits of the event go to locally based charity Kids Run Free, whose mission is to make children happier, healthier and more confident through running.

The event is organised by Raceways Events CIC - who have organised events around Warwickshire for more than 10 years, and are the organisers of the Leamington Half Marathon and the Alcester 10k.

The race is also supported by local businesses including Moore & Tibbits solicitors and Warwick Sports Shop.

Rob Sullivan, events manager for Raceways, said “Already losing motivation for your new year's resolution to get fit for 2020? Warwick's newest and most exciting running event, the Warwick Grand National Run, is coming on Sunday April 5 - enter now and get training.

"With less than 3 months to go until the race, demand for places are high but there are entries are still available."

Read more: Your chance to take part in the Warwick Grand National - dressed as a horse

To enter, go to www.warwickhorserun.co.uk, and for any questions about taking part, volunteering, becoming a sponsor or anything else about the race, contact the team at: office@raceways.org.uk