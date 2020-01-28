There's still time to buy tickets to Warwick's winter beer festival

There's still time to buy tickets for Warwick's winter beer festival.

The Warwick Court Leet is once again organising a beer festival that will be held at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick

This will be the third year for the festival which will take place on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15

The event will feature a variety of festival favourite beers and ciders together with some new tastings for 2020. Hot food will also be available from the award -inning Brethren’s Kitchen.

Alan Lettis, from Warwick Court Leet, said: "It's a great pleasure to be able to hold another Beer Festival in the Great Hall raising money for the renovation works at the Lord Leycester.

"Where else can you drink beer, while helping to raise money in a building where Warwick townspeople have been drinking beer since the 1500s."

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Hospital,said, “This is a win-win event - a great festival for the local community in our wonderful Great Hall raising much needed funds to support our restoration projects.”

Entrance to the festival is by advance ticket only.

Tickets cost £10, which includes entrance, festival glass and £5 worth of drinks tokens.

They are on sale now from the Lord Leycester Hospital and Warwick Visitor Centre on Jury Street.

Alternatively tickets can also be bought online at: www.warwickbeerfestival.com