The Rutles release song to lament closure of The Assembly in Leamington

Beatles parody band The Rutles have released a song lamenting the closure of The Assembly in Leamington and subsequent cancelled gig.

The band were supposed to play at the venue on Saturday (June 8) before MJR, the operating company which put on shows at the Assembly, announced the closure "with immediate effect" on Tuesday (June 4).

The band have posted the song in which they sing: "Leamington Spa, we're so sorry we can't be there if we could be somewhere.

"We wish we could take control and play our Rutle rock 'n' roll for you, if we could be somewhere.

"When we heard your venue closed, why did it happen? No one knows. But it means we sadly can't play there."

Meanwhile, fans of the band and of other acts due to play at the venue are trying to get refunds for their tickets, which were sold to them via the third party company Eventbrite.

MJR have released a statement saying: "We are working with Eventbrite to resolve all outstanding events and tickets.

"Please be patient whilst we explore all possible avenues to keep the events happening at a different venue.

"In the event that an event is confirmed as fully cancelled, customers will be notified and refunded accordingly."

Image from a promotional poster for The Rutles

