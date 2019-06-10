The reason why traffic was at a standstill in Warwick on Monday

Motorists were stuck in massive traffic jams through Warwick town centre on Monday (June 10).

A number of motorists reported being stuck on a number of routes leading through the centre of the town during rush hour.

Warwick Town Centre

The issues were caused by traffic lights that had been left in place after works had taken place over the weekend.

According to Warwickshire County Council the works were being completed by Western Power on Banbury Road.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “Western Power were given permission to work over the weekend to continue ongoing works on the Banbury Road.

“Traffic lights were set up to assist these works which unfortunately were left in place overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning. Western Power have apologised for the inconvenience this caused.”